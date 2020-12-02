Current vacancies

If you have questions or require further information about a current vacancy, please contact the person listed in the Application Pack.
|Position number
|Level
|Salary
|Job type
|Affirmative measure
|Closing date
|Education and Ethics Team (PDF, 1.31 MB)
|Various Positions
|EL1, APS6, APS5
|$70,960 to $106,655
|Ongoing, Full-time
|No
|Records Manager (PDF, 1.9 MB)
|9995079
|APS6
|$77,912 to $88,620
|Ongoing, Full-time
|Yes
|Group coordinator/Executive Assistant (PDF, 1.31 MB)
|29942
|APS5
|$70,960 to $75,739
|Ongoing, Full-time
|Yes
|Director Collection Access and Family History (PDF, 1.23 MB)
|9995132
|EL2
|$115,545 to $129,115
|Ongoing, Full-time
|No
|Curator (PDF, 1.31 MB)
|9995143
|APS6
|$77,912 to $88,620
|Ongoing, Full-time
|Yes
|Curator (Art and Object) (PDF, 1.31 MB)
|9995001
|APS6
|$77,912 to $88,620
|Ongoing, Full-time
|Yes
|Provenance Research officer (PDF, 1.3 MB)
|40159
|APS5
|$70,960 to $75,739
|Ongoing, Full-time
|Yes