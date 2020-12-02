Current vacancies

If you have questions or require further information about a current vacancy, please contact the person listed in the Application Pack.

To make sure that your application is as thorough as possible, check out how to apply.

If there aren't any current vacancies, or they don't meet your employment requirements, you can still be in the running for a role at AIATSIS. Head over to the temporary employment register to see how to apply.

Position number Level Salary Job type Affirmative measure Closing date
Education and Ethics Team (PDF, 1.31 MB) Various Positions EL1, APS6, APS5 $70,960 to $106,655 Ongoing, Full-time No
Records Manager (PDF, 1.9 MB) 9995079 APS6 $77,912 to $88,620 Ongoing, Full-time Yes
Group coordinator/Executive Assistant (PDF, 1.31 MB) 29942 APS5 $70,960 to $75,739 Ongoing, Full-time Yes
Director Collection Access and Family History (PDF, 1.23 MB) 9995132 EL2 $115,545 to $129,115 Ongoing, Full-time No
Curator (PDF, 1.31 MB) 9995143 APS6 $77,912 to $88,620 Ongoing, Full-time Yes
Curator (Art and Object) (PDF, 1.31 MB) 9995001 APS6 $77,912 to $88,620 Ongoing, Full-time Yes
Provenance Research officer (PDF, 1.3 MB) 40159 APS5 $70,960 to $75,739 Ongoing, Full-time Yes